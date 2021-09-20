Valencia County woman still missing after 33 years

[1] Bodycam footage shows arrest in Santa Fe County - New bodycam video shows the moments state police officers in Santa Fe tased a man in his home while trying to arrest him. Officers say they tried to pull Russel Sandlin over for a broken headlight but say he kept driving, eventually going to his apartment. Officers eventually forced their way in, tasing Sandlin and taking him into custody. The criminal complaint says alcohol was detected on a breathalyzer but did not say what his BAC level was. Sandlin was charged with battery upon a peace officer, resisting arrest, and DWI, but that case has since been dismissed. The DA's office did not get back to KRQE News 13 as to why they dismissed the case.

[2] Bernalillo County isn’t mandating COVID vaccinations for employees - Bernalillo County employees will not be required to get their COVID vaccinations, at least for now. The county says its current protocols are working and there's no reason to require the vaccinations at risk of losing experienced employees. Protocols include employees wearing masks, being on staggered works schedules, and continuing virtual meetings. However, the county manager is encouraging vaccinations, with the incentive of additional vacation time. County officials say if the situation were to become worse, the county manager can mandate vaccines.