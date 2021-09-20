Valencia County woman still missing after 33 years

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in its ongoing search for a Valencia County woman 33 years after she went missing. Officials say Tara Calico left her Rio Communities home to go on a bike ride on Sept. 20, 1988.
The 19-year-old was last seen riding along Highway 47 in Valencia County just before noon. The Sheriff’s Office and FBI are still offering a $20,000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for her disappearance.