Valencia County will soon get new transit center

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Valencia County is getting closer to having a new transit hub. Rio Metro says it has outgrown its bus depot on Highway 314 in Los Lunas.

The new transit center near High way 47 and Main St. is in the design phase, with plans for an 8,000 sq. ft. dispatch center and more. The plan is to break ground by early next year, and have the center up and running by the end of 2022. Rio Metro secured $6 million in federal funding to make the project possible.