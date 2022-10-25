NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in identifying a deceased woman. Officials say on July 16, 2022 deputies responded to the 1700 block of Rio Communities Blvd where they found the woman dead.

She is described as a white woman in her mid 30s or 40s, about 5-foot7 and weighing about 130 to 140 pounds. VCSO says she has blonde hair that went past her shoulders and no piercings or tattoos. She was found wearing green pants, orange and white shoes, a grey shirt with a New Mexico flag on it, red and black reading glasses and was carrying a tan canvas bag with floral print.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office. You can contact them at (505) 866-2400 or contact Detective N.M. Kanyuck at (505) 866-2407.