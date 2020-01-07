Valencia County Sheriff’s Department issues Brittany Alert for 35-year-old man

VALENCIA COUNTY. N.M. (KRQE)- The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Brittany Alert for 35-year-old Jessie Lemance.

Jessie was last seen on Monday, January 6, 2020, walking away from the Los Lunas Community Program at 1349 Don Diego Road in Belen around 7 p.m. He is five-feet six-inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Jessie has a visible scar on the right side of his face from his forehead to his cheek and was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a red sweatshirt. He is missing and authorities believe him to be in danger if he’s not located.

Anyone with information regarding this Brittany Alert is asked to call the Valencia County Sheriff’s Department at 505-865-2039.