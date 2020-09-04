Valencia County purchasing body cameras for deputies

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Valencia County deputies are getting body cameras. Something that’s required under new state law. The county is spending $107,000 for phones that double as body cameras. It’s also buying vests to hold those phones in place, the same vest BCSO is buying. That’s expected to cost more than $12,000 for the first year. Valencia County also bought a server to store all the videos and will hire someone to manage the footage.
Related Content
- Lawmakers pass bill that requires body cameras for officers
- Gov. Lujan Grisham signs public safety accountability bill requiring body cameras for police
- Pressure mounting for Bernalillo County Sheriff to adopt body cameras