Valencia County purchasing body cameras for deputies

New Mexico

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Valencia County deputies are getting body cameras. Something that’s required under new state law. The county is spending $107,000 for phones that double as body cameras. It’s also buying vests to hold those phones in place, the same vest BCSO is buying. That’s expected to cost more than $12,000 for the first year. Valencia County also bought a server to store all the videos and will hire someone to manage the footage.

