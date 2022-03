NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Valencia County Commissioners have approved an updated animal ordinance that outlaws the chaining of dogs. The updated ordinance includes mandatory microchips, requirements for outdoor shelter, and a zero-tolerance policy for the chaining of dogs.

There will be a grace period for dog owners to meet the requirements and resources will be made available for pet owners who need help. The ordinance also includes a sterilization fee for animals impounded or a third time or more.