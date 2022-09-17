LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials said a missing woman has been found deceased. The woman was originally reported missing on September 6.
The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) stated in a release that Karla Aguilera, 37, of Tome, was reported missing to their agency on September 6 around 11:24 p.m. Aguilera’s children, who were in Los Lunas during the report, told officials that she had gone missing. They said she originally lived in Tome with her husband, who is known as Rosalio Aguilera-Gamboa, 50, of Tome.
Investigators noted that Aguilera’s disappearance seemed suspicious, and county officials began to try and find both her and her husband.
On September 14, a dead person was discovered by the Torrance County Sheriff’s Office near the Mountainair and Highway 60 area. A presumptive report from the Office of the Medical Investigator believed the dead person was Karla Aguilera.
Officials said there are indicators that Aguilera-Gamboa was involved in Karla Aguilera’s disappearance and death. An arrest warrant has been issued for Aguilera-Gamboa for felony crimes. He was arrested in Kansas by the Garden City Police Department Saturday morning.
More information may be released on Monday during a press conference by the VCSO at 10 a.m.