VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A Valencia County man is the first person to die from West Nile Virus in New Mexico this year. The state Department of Health has confirmed 36 human cases of the mosquito-borne virus in 13 counties including Bernalillo.

The virus has also been found in 16 horses and two birds. West Nile Virus has claimed one to six lives in New Mexico each of the past five years.

The DOH recommends the following ways for people to protect themselves from West Nile Virus: