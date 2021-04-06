Valencia County faces issues with abandoned properties

MEADOW LAKE, N.M. (KRQE) – A recent KRQE News 13 Investigation exposed the ongoing problem of abandoned and vacant properties in Valencia County and how county officials are trying to address the issue. KRQE News 13 Investigative Reporter Gabrielle Burkhart recently discussed the story in the KRQE News 13 Digital Studio with Chris McKee.

Watch the above video for an extended discussion between Chris and Gabrielle about the recent story. Some of the topics discussed include the next steps the county is taking in addressing the issue, what the problem is like on the ground and when progress on the problem may start taking shape.