NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Valencia County District Attorney is now seeking revocation of probation for Sylvan Alcachupas who is accused of killing the owner of Giovanni’s Pizza. Before allegedly killing Rosario Zito during a robbery, Alcachupas pled guilty to a 2020 robbery at a Speedway in Los Lunas. He was given supervised probation and no jail time.

In August, Alcachupas was arrested after he was caught driving a stolen car with heroin in it. That should have triggered a probation violation motion but it didn’t. KRQE News 13 asked the Valencia County DA why they didn’t file a motion then. They didn’t answer that question.

Thursday they filed a revocation motion based on the murder. They’re asking a judge to impose the full sentence of six years.