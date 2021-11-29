Valencia County community gathers in remembrance of one-month-old infant

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Valencia County community members joined together to remember the life of the one-month-old child who died earlier this month. Organizers say they wanted to give people a place to mourn the baby’s death and to offer resources for parents who may be struggling.

They also called on the state to offer more support for families in Valencia County. “And we need to let them know this area of Valencia county can no longer be forgotten and that we’re not gonna forget and we’re not gonna be quiet till the next time,” said organizer Joan Baker.

The child’s mother, 30-year-old Kiria Milton has been charged with intentional child abuse resulting in death.