Valencia County Animal Shelter to offer adoption gift certificates

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Are you looking to adopt a four-legged furry friend this holiday season? The Valencia County Animal Shelter has you covered.

Valencia County Animal Shelter Supervisor Patty Mugan discusses what the adoption process is like amid the pandemic. Starting next week, the shelter will have adoption gift certificates available to purchase for Christmas.

Adoptions for dogs and puppies cost $92 and cats and kittens are $72. There will be a discount put on the gift certificates once they are available.

You can call the shelter to schedule an appointment to purchase one and they must be paid for with a check or money order. Additionally, animal adoptions, reclaims, and drop-offs are by appointment only.

The Valencia County Animal Shelter is open Tuesday to Saturday by appointment only and is located at 1209 Highway 314 in Los Lunas. Their phone number is 505-866-2479.

The shelter is still accepting item donations. Patty explains to do this, just visit the shelter and call once you arrive and someone will collect them from you. You can check on what animals are in the facility by visiting the Valencia County website.

