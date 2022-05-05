NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Valencia County Animal Shelter is asking for donations to help care for the dogs and cats in their facility. On Thursday, Patty Mugan, Valencia County Animal Shelter supervisor, also brought two puppies that are ready for adoption.

Mugan says the puppies are an Australian Shepherd mix and will be between 35 to 45 pounds when fully grown. The puppies are part of a litter of eight. Six have been adopted to homes so far. Two females are the last of the litter.

If both puppies are adopted together they will be $150 and have all of their shots. Valencia County asks that you bring a payment method and they will fill out the paperwork.

Valencia County Animal Shelter has many dogs and cats up for adoption. Adoption fees are: $15 plus $135/ cat; $15 plus $135/dog; $15/sterile animal.

If you are unable to adopt they are in need of various donation items. For more information, visit https://www.co.valencia.nm.us/161/Animal-Control.

Donation Items: