Valencia County Animal Shelter needs donations to send animals out of state

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Valencia County Animal Shelter is asking for donations to continue sending animals out of state. The shelter has started a fundraiser to help support its animal transport program, which helps cut down on the shelter’s euthanasia rate.

Each week, they transport 20 to 35 cats and dogs to New Hope Rescue in Colorado Springs. They say the monetary help is needed to continue paying for the animals’ medical exams and driving trips. “In the county budget, we only budgeted for about a quarter of what we’re doing already this year and the fiscal year started in July, so All for Animals stepped in and offered to have all donations go through them,” said Patty Mugan, Supervisor of the Valencia County Animal Shelter.

The shelter says they’ve also been overwhelmed with a full shelter, currently with 40 dogs available for adoption. Donations can be made via PayPal or by check made out to All For Animals NM sent to PO Box 3170, c/o Lee Matthews, Los Lunas, NM 87031.