Valencia County Animal Shelter is in urgent need of adoptions

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Valencia County Animal Shelter is overwhelmed with dogs and needs your help finding them homes. Recently, the shelter received a call to take in dogs from a large hoarding case in Los Lunas.

The shelter already has begun removing the animals from the property because of the sudden increase. They say medium to large-sized dogs at the shelter are now at risk of euthanasia.

The Valencia County Animal Shelter is looking for people to adopt pets as soon as possible. The adoption fee is $92 and includes all required vet care.

