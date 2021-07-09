Valencia County Animal Shelter completely full, adoptions needed

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Valencia County Animal Shelter in Los Lunas is overwhelmed and is asking the public for help. The animal shelter reports that it is completely full as of 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 8 and there will most likely be a euthanasia list on Friday and Saturday as the facility runs out of space and the number of intakes continues at its current rate.

The shelter explains that this comes even after the facility had a recent transfer of animals to Colorado. The Valencia County Animal Shelter is an open shelter, meaning they cannot turn away animals being brought in from Valencia County regardless of what the outcome will be for them or the animals currently in their care.

Since Tuesday morning, the facility says 113 animals have come into their care. When there are no kennels open, the shelter states there will be a euthanasia list and states they need adoptions made as soon as possible to prevent this from happening.

The Valencia County Animal Shelter is open for those interested in adopting to come in and view animals. Those interested in adoption are asked to arrive at the facility and walk through the kennels.

Adoptions cost $92 for dogs and $72 for cats through check or money order only. Anyone with a lost dog or cat is asked to check the county website daily as strays are only held for 72 business hours in order to be reclaimed by their owner before being placed up for adoption or transfer.

All available shelter animals can be viewed online at co.valencia.nm.us.