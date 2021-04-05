Valencia Co. deputies seeking suspect who shot, killed man during domestic dispute

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Valencia County deputies are looking for a person who shot and killed a man at a Valencia County home Monday evening. Details are limited at this time but the Sheriff’s Department says at about 5:30 p.m., it started with a domestic dispute when a man shot and wounded his girlfriend. The department says the girlfriend was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening wounds.

The department says another man, who was also at the house, shot and killed the boyfriend and that man left the scene. The department says those involved appear to be in their early to mid-’20s. No other information was provided. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.