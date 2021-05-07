Valencia Animal Shelter hosts adoption event, highlights adoptable pet

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Looking to add to your family in the form of a furry four-legged friend? If that’s you, then you’re in luck. Valencia County Animal Shelter Supervisor Patty Mugan discusses the adoption process and adoption event they have going on and show their adoptable friend, Pancho.

Pancho is approximately 10 weeks old, Blue Heeler mix. His littermate was on a transport to Utah, but stayed behind because he wasn’t feeling well. He’s now healthy and doing great and is available for adoption. His adoption fee is $92 and includes all required vet care. Call Valencia County Animal Shelter at 505-866-2479 to set up an appointment to meet him.

On May 8, Valencia County Animal Shelter will hold an adoption event at Petsense in Los Lunas. The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.