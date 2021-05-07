Valencia Animal Shelter hosts adoption event, highlights adoptable pet

New Mexico News

WATCH: Full interview with Patty Mugan, Valencia County Animal Shelter Supervisor

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Looking to add to your family in the form of a furry four-legged friend? If that’s you, then you’re in luck. Valencia County Animal Shelter Supervisor Patty Mugan discusses the adoption process and adoption event they have going on and show their adoptable friend, Pancho.

Pancho is approximately 10 weeks old, Blue Heeler mix. His littermate was on a transport to Utah, but stayed behind because he wasn’t feeling well. He’s now healthy and doing great and is available for adoption. His adoption fee is $92 and includes all required vet care. Call Valencia County Animal Shelter at 505-866-2479 to set up an appointment to meet him.

On May 8, Valencia County Animal Shelter will hold an adoption event at Petsense in Los Lunas. The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES