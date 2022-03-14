NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is discussing possibly closing some health clinics around the country, including here in New Mexico. The proposed closures affect community-based outpatient clinics in rural areas because of a drop in enrollment, it’s a move some officials oppose.

“Gallup, Las Vegas, Raton, and Espanola be closed and then those services will be relocated to local providers that is not something we would like to see her in New Mexico at all,” said the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services Cabinet Secretary Sonya Smith.

Smith says more than 34,000 enrolled veterans in the state live in these rural areas and these clinics provide the only access to care for them. She raises the concern, if these veterans get medical treatment somewhere else, would the car be as sufficient?

“What experience do they have working with veterans? I think that is something that we need to look at as we move forward with this. That means they are going to have to rely on the Indian Health Services and I believe there are some talks with that,” said Smith.

It will be up to a special commission to consider the VA’s closure proposals and that process will take at least 10 – 15 years. Smith says despite the possible clinic closures, there are also plans to upgrade several areas of the VA Medical Center here in Albuquerque.