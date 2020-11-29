Utah monolith may have New Mexico connection

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Speculation about a mysterious monolith found in the Utah desert has led some to believe it may have a New Mexican connection.

The New York Times reports that some people are claiming it is the work of minimalist sculptor John McCracken. The monolith in Utah looks nearly identical to a McCracken piece titled “Fair” on display in New York.

McCracken lived in New Mexico for a good part of his life and had an affinity for science fiction. His son claims McCracken may have left it for others to discover saying his dad once told him he wanted to leave his art in remote places for people to find.