NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The United States Postal Service (USPS) has announced the release of five new stamps. A release date of August 11 has been set for the five new “Thinking of Your Forever” stamps.

The stamps will include a variety of images including flowers, balloons, cute animals, sweet treats, and symbols of good luck. Officials say they’re meant to capture the excitement and delight of receiving a card in the mail meant just for you.

Greg Breeding, an art director for USPS, designed the stamps with artwork by Ellen Surrey. The stamps, meaning they will always be equal to the current First-Class Mail one-ounce price.