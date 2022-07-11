NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The postal service is set to release a very New Mexican-themed stamp this week. The mariachi stamps come in five different styles featuring musicians dressed in traje de charro. Each stamp will feature a different iconic mariachi instrument.
The background will represent Mexican villages where mariachi music originated. The stamps will be released on Friday. The forever stamp comes in a set of 20 for $12.