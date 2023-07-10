NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The United States Postal Service (USPS) is reminding the public that metallic mercury, including devices that contain mercury, is always prohibited to be mailed. Things like thermometers, barometers, blood pressure monitors, and similar vices can’t be mailed using USPS.

However, items that include small amounts of mercury in vapor form like compact fluorescent lamps can be mailed domestically but not internationally. When in doubt, USPS advises the public to check their rules online about hazardous, restricted, and perishable mail. Customers should go to a USPS location to make sure their mail is labeled correctly as well.

Anyone who mails hazardous material could be fined or face prison time. If somebody knowingly mails items that are dangerous to people’s health or property, they could face a civil penalty of at least $250 but no more than $100,000 per violation. They would also pay cleanup costs and damages.