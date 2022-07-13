NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Following a lawsuit, the United States Forest Service is changing its procedures for shooting feral cattle in the Gila National Forest. This comes after the USFS killed 63 cattle in February, saying it was necessary to protect the wilderness.

The New Mexico Cattle Grower’s Association sued, arguing the practice was cruel and wasteful. “The Forest Service has agreed it won’t be able to continue shooting cattle without first being accountable for complying with the law. New Mexico’s producers want to have a permanent seat at the table regarding such decisions, we believe this settlement is progress in the right direction,” NMCGA President Loren Patterson said in a release.

According to the NMCGA, the USFS agreed to give 75 days notice before conducting helicopter sniper operations. During that time, they have to show why the operation is justified.