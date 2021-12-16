USDA rule to allow payments for cattle contaminated by harmful chemicals

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The federal government will allow a Clovis dairy to be reimbursed after its groundwater was contaminated by the Cannon Air Force base. The government announced it will finalize a rule change allowing compensation for cows that are not likely to be sold.

Art and Renee Schaap own Highland Dairy. They say a firefighting foam contaminated their water supply which reduced milk production in their cows.

The milk that was produced had to be thrown out for fear it was contaminated too. They filed a lawsuit against the federal government in 2019 saying the military knew about the contamination but didn’t tell them.

Several state lawmakers sent a letter to the Department of Agriculture in support of the rule change.