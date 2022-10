NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The United States Department of Agriculture is working to provide more help to those affected by the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire. The resource fair will connect residents with federal agencies to provide information on how to apply for funding.

That includes for homes and farm restoration, rehabbing private land, and compensation for livestock producers. It is set for October 29 at Mora High School from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.