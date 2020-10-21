USDA invests $20M in broadband access for New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Residents in rural New Mexico are getting millions in funding for high-speed internet. The Trump administration announced on Wednesday, Oct. 21 that the U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $20 million to provide broadband service to Eddy, Chaves, Lea, Lincoln, Otero, Cibola, and Sierra Counties.

The investment is part of the $550 million Congress allocated to the second round of the ReConnect Program.

