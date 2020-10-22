USDA grants $1.6M for agricultural training in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – $1.6 million will fund agricultural training for some New Mexico residents. The USDA has granted the money to three organizations that will help veterans, farmers, and ranchers in the state.

The grant will help fund education and support to assist these groups to begin successful careers in agriculture. Not Forgotten Outreach will use $749,826 to provide outreach to over 750 veterans and military families in agricultural practices to help them transition from military to civilian life.

La Semilla Food Center will use their $568,435 grant to support beginning farmers in southern New Mexico and The Quivira Coalition will use $296,358 to support their eight-month apprenticeship program that partners ranchers and farmers with experienced counterparts using regenerative practices on large landscape operations.

Officials say New Mexico’s agricultural industry is a major economic driver for local communities and say it’s crucial that they are supported in the industry.

Latest News: