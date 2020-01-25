US scientist pleads guilty to lying about China contact

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – A scientist who once worked at a U.S. laboratory in New Mexico has pleaded guilty to lying about his involvement with a Chinese government technology program.

Federal prosecutors said 67-year-old Turab Lookman entered his plea Friday in Albuquerque. He was initially indicted last year on three counts of making false statements.

Lookman’s attorney said previously that prosecutors failed to prove his client had accessed or downloaded any high-level security information before his job was terminated at the lab. Prosecutors say Lookman faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.