US officials cite ‘balance’ as goal for Chaco oil plan

New Mexico

by: Susan Montoya Bryan, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N .M. (AP) – The preservation and protection of Native American cultural sites would be a priority of U.S. land managers under one of the options up for consideration as they work to revamp an outdated guide for management of oil and gas drilling across northwestern New Mexico.

U.S. officials on Friday indicated their preference for an alternative that would “balance community needs and development” while limiting impacts on the cultural way of life of residents. The area is home to Chaco Culture National Historical Park, which has become the focal point of tribes, environmentalists and archaeologists who want to halt development beyond the boundaries of the World Heritage site.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞