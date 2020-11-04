US Navy selects Santa Fe to participate in Navy Week

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time, the U.S. Navy has selected Santa Fe to honor its branch of service in Navy week. Santa Fe is celebrating the virtual event alongside seven other cities this year. KRQE News 13 got a look at the USS Santa Fe and crew members gave shouts outs to their supporters back home. Navy Week is taking place all week, with special appearances and interviews from Naval crews around the U.S. There are more than 2,000 Naval service members from New Mexico.
