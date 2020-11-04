US Navy selects Santa Fe to participate in Navy Week

JAL, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected thief wasn't about to just pull over when officers spotted him. He led them on a chase and taunted them the entire way. The lapel video shows it didn't end there. On October 16, there was a report of a stolen vehicle and deputies with the Lea County Sheriff's Office spotted the truck and try to get the suspect to pull over.

Deputy: "He got out of the vehicle, came at me, got back in the vehicle, still heading southbound now."