US judge dismisses New Mexico privacy claims against Google

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A federal judge has dismissed New Mexico’s privacy claims against Google. A lawsuit filed in 2018 claimed Twitter, Google and mobile app companies illegally collected personal information without consent. A judge ruled Friday that federal laws and regulations do not require direct consent from parents when schools take part in Google’s education platforms. The state can amend its complaint.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss