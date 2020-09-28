US judge dismisses New Mexico privacy claims against Google

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – COVID-19 closures have essentially turned Roswell's airport into a parking lot of grounded airplanes; it provides a steady revenue stream. But, even on the ground, it still takes a company to manage, repair, and oversee all those planes.

"It's just an exciting time, it's a big project," said Dennis Kintigh, the mayor of Roswell.