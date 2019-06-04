New Mexico

US House hopeful in New Mexico calls for Trump impeachment

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Marco Serna, a northern New Mexico district attorney and Democratic candidate for an open U.S. House seat, is calling on President Donald Trump to be impeached.

Serna told The Associated Press on Monday he came to the conclusion after reading analyses of the Mueller Report. He vowed to pursue impeachment if he's elected to Congress and Trump wins a second term.

The Santa Fe-bred career prosecutor said he believes Trump participated or encouraged illegal activity in at least 10 instances related to an investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

Serna is part of a field of at least seven Democratic candidates. Third District Rep. Ben Ray Luján is running for U.S. Senate in 2020.

