NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service has rolled out its first statewide recreation pass in New Mexico.

Enchantment Pass holders will be able to access more than 30 New Mexico National Forest recreation areas for an annual fee of $40. The pass guarantees unlimited use throughout the operating season of developed day-use standard amenity fee sites located throughout the National Forests and Grasslands of New Mexico. These include the Carson, Gila, Lincoln, and Santa Fe National Forests, plus the Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands.

Starting in 2024, the pass can initially be used for day-use activities at two sites:

Echo Amphitheater

Currently closed due to construction activities, the Enchantment Pass will be an option for parking in the day-use visitor parking lot. The site is expected to temporarily reopen in early 2024 between construction phases. Note: Implementation of the pass is in conjunction with a new fee increase, from $2 to $5, to support operating and maintaining recreation facilities.

Currently closed due to construction activities, the Enchantment Pass will be an option for parking in the day-use visitor parking lot. The site is expected to temporarily reopen in early 2024 between construction phases. Canjilon Lakes

The Enchantment Pass will be an option for day-use visitors parking at the recreation area. Note: Implementation of the pass is in conjunction with a new fee increase, from $0 to $5, to support operating and maintaining recreation facilities. The pass can be used when the site reopens in the spring after winter road closures.

The Enchantment Pass will be an option for day-use visitors parking at the recreation area.

More locations may be announced in the future.

The pass admits the pass holder and occupants of a single, private non-commercial vehicle OR pass holder and three persons (aged 16 and older), not to exceed four adults at sites that charge a per-person fee. Children aged 15 and younger are admitted free of charge. Individuals or families can obtain one free Enchantment Annual Pass with 24 volunteer hours.

Revenue generated from the pass will be reinvested into local forest recreation sites in the form of trash pickups, septic and toilet pumping, painting, cleaning, addressing the backlog of deferred maintenance, conducting patrols, maintaining highly used trails, campsites and more.

The Enchantment Pass and select other ones are currently available at the Supervisor’s Office in Taos and the Canjilon, Camino Real and Questa ranger stations. It is recommended to call ahead to make sure passes are in stock. Click here for more details.

Other pass types available: