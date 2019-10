ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The U.S. Census Bureau is looking to recruit workers from New Mexico.

The bureau is looking to hire more than 23,000 people from New Mexico ahead of the 2020 Census. A recruiting event is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at New Mexico Workforce Connection.

Jobs include census takers, recruiting assistants, office clerks and supervisors.