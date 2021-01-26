US Air Force looking to set up Restoration Advisory Board at Cannon AFB

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The United States Air Force announced Tuesday that it’s looking to establish a Restoration Advisory Board at Cannon Air Force Base.

According to a news release, RAB is a working group of local community members, the Air Force, the Environmental Protection Agency, and other state and local regulators to exchange information and talk about the Air Force environmental restoration activities associated with Cannon AFB. The news release also says the RAB is also a forum for members of the community to provide feedback.

According to the same news release, those wanting to comment on the RAB solicitation will have 45 days after its posted to local newspapers on Feb. 17. The news release says that if there is enough public interest in environmental activities at Cannon AFB, the U.S. Air Force will start the process of formally setting up the RAB.

The Air Force plans to hold a virtual public meeting on March 17 to address issues associated with two perfluorinated compounds — perfluorooctane sulfonate and perfluorooctanoic acid, or “PFOS/PFOA” identified at Cannon AFB, and the meeting is open to the public according to the news release. More information about the meeting and how to attend will be released in early March on the Cannon AFB website.