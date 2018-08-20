Urlacher to make an appearance at Carlsbad Energy Summit

Some New Mexico high school athletes will get to connect with Brian Urlacher.

According to the Carlsbad Current Argus, Urlacher is expected at the Energy Summit in Carlsbad.

They report that some students will get to learn from the former Chicago Bears and Lobo linebacker. 

The eight-time Pro Bowler for the Chicago Bears was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier this month.

The event is slated for September 6. 

