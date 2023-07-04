NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Several veterinary clinics are closed this Tuesday to celebrate the Fourth of July, making it a hassle for those seeking healthcare for their pets.

Places like Thrive Pet Healthcare Specialist were busy as soon as they opened their doors on Tuesday. They claimed they saw more than double what they see on a regular day.

“[On] Fourth of July, we see a lot of animals that get hit by car. They get frightened because of the fireworks and other things going on throughout the day and especially at night” said Thrive Pet Outreach and Client Service Manager Menon Schwaebel.

Over 30 four-legged friends are being treated since this afternoon as they have had a rough start to their holiday. The cause, Thrive Pet Healthcare said, are issues ranging from ingesting the wrong food to dog fights.

“We are also seeing more dog fights because people are bringing animals together that aren’t use to each other and the added stress of the noise commotion and the groups of people,” said Schwaebel.

“If you are home, we can do things like having a TV on or some music on to have a sound buffer. You can also do that if you’re not home to try to create that sound buffer,” said Veterinarian Amanda Rouse with Roadrunner Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Hospital.

Both clinics recommend pet owners to leave their dogs at home if they decide to go out and celebrate, making sure their pet will be in a comfortable place.

Make sure door and windows are locked so pets won’t run away. They also said clinics recommend to be patient if you have to visit as many of them are trying to take care of those who arrive, and they might be the only vet clinic open in the area.

“For us, specifically at Roadrunner, we may be one of the only for quite a few miles of radius being that it is a holiday and being one of the few clinics that are open we will be very busy tonight,” said Rouse.