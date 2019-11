ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- UPS is hosting a “hiring blitz” as they look to hire 100,000 seasonal employees nationwide.

More than 185 job fairs will happen across the nation on Friday. The delivery company hopes to hire at least 50,000 employees on Friday.

While there is not a hiring fair happening in New Mexico, UPS is currently looking to fill roughly 50 jobs in the state. You can apply online.