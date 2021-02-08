Upgrades underway at Fort Stanton Historic Site

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Fort Stanton Historic Site is getting some major improvements. The site in Lincoln County is getting upgrades to its water system, fences, gates, the grounds and the roofs of several buildings.

“Fort Stanton is truly a gem within not simply our Historic Sites but in the entire American West,” said Patrick Moore, Executive Director of New Mexico Historic Sites, a division of the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs in a news release. “Preservation of this incredible asset presents many challenges, but the completion of these major infrastructure projects are monumental steps forward in assuring its protection for future generations.”

The Fort Stanton Historic Site was built in 1855, and served as a vital military outpost for more than 40 years. According to a news release, was home to legendary figures such as Christopher “Kit” Carson, the Buffalo Soldiers, and John J. “Black Jack” Pershing. Then, the U.S. Army decommissioned Fort Stanton in 1896. Two years later, President William McKinley designated the site as the first U. S Merchant Marine Hospital in the United States, which was established exclusively for the treatment and study of tuberculosis.