NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is putting over $9 million towards airport upgrades in New Mexico. The bulk of the funding will go towards runway lighting repairs at the Albuquerque Sunport.

The grants come from the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program, which aims to reduce environmental impacts and boost airport safety and security.

“Our local airports connect New Mexico communities to health care services and important tourism and trade opportunities. I’m pleased to welcome more than $9 million of federal investments from the Infrastructure Law to help 6 airports in our state repair their runways, modernize their equipment, and keep New Mexicans connected to air service,” U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-NM) said in a press release.

Over the last few years, FAA funds have supported a range of projects, such as a new taxiway at the Belen Regional Airport and fixing lighting at Las Vegas Municipal Airport, according to the FAA.

According to the office of New Mexico’s congressional delegation, the latest round of funding will go to six projects in New Mexico: