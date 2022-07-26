NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State officials are breaking ground on new residences at the New Mexico State Veterans home in Truth or Consequences. The updated residences will include six new homes, that will have 12 private suites with each resident getting their own room with a bedroom, living area and bathroom. There will also be communal spaces like a kitchen and dining area.

$60 million in funding was secured for the project. The State Veterans’ Home main building, managed by the New Mexico Department of Health, was originally built in 1936 and had not been updated since the 1980’s. That home faced significant problems, from issues with the roof to crumbling walking paths and some veterans having to share tiny rooms. “We are thrilled to be able to upgrade this facility for those who protected our freedom and ensure their needs are met, especially at the most basic level of having a home-like environment,” Acting NMDOH Secretary David R. Scrase, M.D. said in a release.

The first three homes are scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2023. This will allow residents currently living in the main building to relocate. The other three homes are expected to be completed in early 2024.