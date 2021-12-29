Upcoming winter storm results in cancelation of Taos New Year’s Eve celebration

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Town of Taos has canceled its New Year’s Eve celebration due to concerns of winter weather advisories. A Facebook post on the Town of Taos Events page states that public safety concerns regarding upcoming winter weather advisories by the National Weather Service have led to the cancelation of the event.

Severe weather is anticipated on Friday, Dec. 31 through the morning of Saturday, Jan. 1. The post, issued by the Town of Taos reports that challenges including the threat of high winds, icy conditions, and potential snowfall make it impossible to go forward with the event safely.

The Town of Taos states that there is concern about whether the upcoming storm will have similar conditions as the recent storm in which case, town personnel will be needed in a public safety capacity to handle snow removal, respond to accidents, downed trees, and possible power and heating issues.

The Town of Taos reports that the New Year’s Eve tradition will continue next year and residents can look forward to upcoming events including concerts and the Fourth of July celebration.