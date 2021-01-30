Upcoming exhibit to show connection between lowriders and spirituality

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A new exhibit rooted in a part of New Mexico’s culture is on its way to the Harwood Museum in Taos. The upcoming display will use lowriders and saints to tell a unique story about religion and artistic expression.

A lowrider is much more than just a car, it’s part of a culture. “The idea of going low and slow has always had a lot of meaning,” said Nicole Dial-Kay, the curator of the upcoming Santo Lowride: Norteno Car Culture and Santo Tradition Exhibit. That meaning, Dial-Kay mentions, will be explained at the upcoming exhibition at the Harwood Museum of Art.

Dial-Kay worked with three advisers giving her insight into the lowriding community of northern New Mexico. Thirty local artists including Arthur “Low-Low” Medina and his wife Joan, are featured in the exhibit.

The couple is giving the museum a trunk. “Low-Low” painted a mural of Santuario de Chimayo on it. He’s also giving them a bike which is still in the works.

“Low-Low,” says this show will give all New Mexicans an opportunity to understand lowrider culture and its deep ties with spirituality. The exhibit will open on May 29, and run through October to coincide with cruising season.