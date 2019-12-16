Unwanted abortion case will be heard in state district court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A civil case against an Albuquerque hospital and doctor is moving forward Monday. A woman is claiming that malpractice resulted in an unwanted abortion.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, in 2011 Marlina Romero went to Lovelace Medical Center to treat a sharp pain she was feeling. The doctor said she was pregnant but needed surgery and was given medicine with a risk of birth defects.

Romero claims she was then told she needed an abortion. The Court of Appeals ruled the case could not be heard because of the time Romero waited to file the lawsuit.

That decision was overturned and it will now be heard in District Court.