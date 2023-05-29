ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Unser Racing Museum officially closed its doors Monday. Now, they will begin a new chapter.

The museum, located in Los Ranchos, honors the legacy of the Unser family and their many Indy 500 wins. Monday was the last day the museum’s doors were open to the public.

The entire collection of race cars, trophies, and memorabilia will soon be sent to its new home, the Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed in Lincoln, Nebraska. That’s why many visited the museum on Monday to say a final goodbye to the collection.

“I’m here visiting from California, and it’s awesome. We heard about it; that it’s the last day. We’re taking advantage of seeing these awesome cars. It’s pretty cool,” said museum visitor Bev Hansen.

According to the spokesperson for the museum, the merger will continue the legacy of the family on a larger scale. Museum volunteers said they have had a full house the past few days.

“Friday, we had over 500 people. Saturday was the same deal. Yesterday, supposedly there was over 800 people,” said museum volunteer Jim Tuma.

Though many are sad to see the collection leave Duke City, they can’t help but reminisce on the memories.

“People from around the world have come in here to visit the museum, and they have truly fallen in love with everything that they see here. It’s been a pleasure for me to work here for as long as I have,” said Tuma.

The Unser Racing Museum was founded in 2003 as a non-profit. The entire collection is set to be on display in Nebraska by 2024. According to the museum, the collection is being donated to its new home.

Earlier this year, Albuquerque city councilors moved to secure millions of dollars for a possible museum in a different location in the metro. The family has agreed to eventually lend the city a few cars to display in the Route 66 Visitor Center on Central.