Unsafe living conditions at Roswell trailer park forcing residents out

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Drug users, deplorable conditions, and no electricity has the city of Roswell ready to condemn a mobile home park. But the nearly 20 residents living there say they will have no place to go. These residents could be without a home by the weekend.

“Thursday night, the city council will take up the recommendation to have the property condemned,” said Todd Wildermuth, the City of Roswell Spokesperson.

The City of Roswell has recommended that a mobile home park on East Bland be condemned because of the unsafe living conditions ranging from no electricity to sanitation concerns. One family News 13 spoke to said they have a one-year-old and have no idea what to do.

“It, it just completely threw all our plans, you know we got things going on and um, we just.. now we’re, we don’t know what to do,” said Juan Garcia a resident at the park.

Juan Garcia said he has been living in the park for three years and has been paying rent and bills on time. Last year, the owner of the property passed away and there wasn’t anyone left to maintain the property.

“We’ve reached out to as many people as we could to try and help, our like family members and stuff, but everybody is in a rut right now,” said Juan.

The City of Roswell started handing out notices to the resident in the park about the unlivable conditions and their plan to condemn the property. The city says many of the spots have been taken over by squatters and drug users living in RVs, mobile homes, and even tents.

“We issued a notice to the folks that are living there just to kind of give them a heads up and make them aware of the situation, which is conditions are unsanitary there, there’s some dangerous conditions. Police have received lots of calls over last month,” said Todd.

If the City Council votes Thursday night to approve the recommendation to condemn the trailer park, they will then immediately start the formal eviction process. It could take a few days but residents say they just need some more time.

“We need some more time for sure, this came all suddenly, and we have nowhere to go and move our property to,” said Victoria Neil a resident at the park.