“Unprecedented” number of absentee ballots turned in for primary

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – If you still haven’t returned your absentee ballot, you still have options ahead of Tuesday’s primary.

Officials are asking you not to mail in your ballot, but to instead go to a polling location to vote, or fill out your absentee ballot and drop it off at the polls before 7 p.m. Tuesday. So far, 75,000 absentee ballots have been returned, which Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover is calling unprecedented for a primary election.

“These people who are voting have never voted absentee before in their life. It’s because of the pandemic and we’ve had such a response. But people have learned and they’ve cooperated,” Stove says. Check out where you can vote on our voting resource site.