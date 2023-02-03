ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Lobos Women’s team is holding its annual Lobos Love Pink game on Saturday, February 4, at 2p.m., against San Diego State.

All fans are asked to wear pink to the game in support of breast cancer awareness. There will be a UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center physician present before the game to answer questions about breast cancer screening and treatment.