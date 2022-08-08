NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico School of Engineering took middle school and high school students on a unique trip to teach them about STEM. In June, the department took 26 students on the Rail Runner to conduct and experiment using a motion sensor.

The students collected data on the train ride that could be used in management decisions. The study was part of a larger three-year project, aimed to interest more New Mexico students in STEM and give them experience in the field. The study was created through a partnership with UNM and the Federal Railway Administration.